Dette er Premier League-terminlisten 2021/22

1. runde (14. august):
Brentford – Arsenal, Burnley – Brighton, Chelsea – Crystal Palace, Everton – Southampton, Leicester – Wolverhampton, Manchester United – Leeds, Newcastle – West Ham, Norwich – Liverpool, Tottenham – Manchester City, Watford – Aston Villa.
2. runde (21. august):
Arsenal – Chelsea, Aston Villa – Newcastle, Brighton – Watford, Crystal Palace – Brentford, Leeds – Everton, Liverpool – Burnley, Manchester City – Norwich, Southampton – Manchester United, West Ham – Leicester, Wolverhampton – Tottenham.
3. runde (28. august):
Aston Villa – Brentford, Brighton – Everton, Burnley – Leeds, Liverpool – Chelsea, Manchester City – Arsenal, Newcastle – Southampton, Norwich – Leicester, Tottenham – Watford, West Ham – Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton – Manchester United.
4. runde (11. september):
Arsenal – Norwich, Brentford – Brighton, Chelsea – Aston Villa, Crystal Palace – Tottenham, Everton – Burnley, Leeds – Liverpool, Leicester – Manchester City, Manchester United – Newcastle, Southampton – West Ham, Watford – Wolverhampton.
5. runde (18. september):
Aston Villa – Everton, Brighton – Leicester, Burnley – Arsenal, Liverpool – Crystal Palace, Manchester City – Southampton, Newcastle – Leeds, Norwich – Watford, Tottenham – Chelsea, West Ham – Manchester United, Wolverhampton – Brentford.
6. runde (25. september):
Arsenal – Tottenham, Brentford – Liverpool, Chelsea – Manchester City, Crystal Palace – Brighton, Everton – Norwich, Leeds – West Ham, Leicester – Burnley, Manchester United – Aston Villa, Southampton – Wolverhampton, Watford – Newcastle.
7. runde (2. oktober):
Brighton – Arsenal, Burnley – Norwich, Chelsea – Southampton, Crystal Palace – Leicester, Leeds – Watford, Liverpool – Manchester City, Manchester United – Everton, Tottenham – Aston Villa, West Ham – Brentford, Wolverhampton – Newcastle.
8. runde (16. oktober):
Arsenal – Crystal Palace, Aston Villa – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Chelsea, Everton – West Ham, Leicester – Manchester United, Manchester City – Burnley, Newcastle – Tottenham, Norwich – Brighton, Southampton – Leeds, Watford – Liverpool.
9. runde (23. oktober):
Arsenal – Aston Villa, Brentford – Leicester, Brighton – Manchester City, Chelsea – Norwich, Crystal Palace – Newcastle, Everton – Watford, Leeds – Wolverhampton, Manchester United – Liverpool, Southampton – Burnley, West Ham – Tottenham.
10. runde (30. oktober):
Aston Villa – West Ham, Burnley – Brentford, Leicester – Arsenal, Liverpool – Brighton, Manchester City – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Chelsea, Norwich – Leeds, Tottenham – Manchester United, Watford – Southampton, Wolverhampton – Everton.
11. runde (6. november):
Arsenal – Watford, Brentford – Norwich, Brighton – Newcastle, Chelsea – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton, Everton – Tottenham, Leeds – Leicester, Manchester United – Manchester City, Southampton – Aston Villa, West Ham – Liverpool
12. runde (20. november):
Aston Villa – Brighton, Burnley – Crystal Palace, Leicester – Chelsea, Liverpool – Arsenal, Manchester City – Everton, Newcastle – Brentford, Norwich – Southampton, Tottenham – Leeds, Watford – Manchester United, Wolverhampton – West Ham
13. runde (27. november):
Arsenal – Newcastle, Brentford – Everton, Brighton – Leeds, Burnley – Tottenham, Chelsea – Manchester United, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Leicester – Watford, Liverpool – Southampton, Manchester City – West Ham, Norwich – Wolverhampton
14. runde (30. november / 1. desember):
Aston Villa – Manchester City, Everton – Liverpool, Leeds – Crystal Palace, Manchester United – Arsenal, Watford – Chelsea, West Ham – Brighton, Wolverhampton – Burnley, Newcastle – Norwich, Southampton – Leicester, Tottenham – Brentford.
15. runde (4. desember):
Aston Villa – Leicester, Everton – Arsenal, Leeds – Brentford, Manchester United – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Burnley, Southampton – Brighton, Tottenham – Norwich, Watford – Manchester City, West Ham – Chelsea, Wolverhampton – Liverpool.
16. runde (11. desember):
Arsenal – Southampton, Brentford – Watford, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – West Ham, Chelsea – Leeds, Crystal Palace – Everton, Leicester – Newcastle, Liverpool – Aston Villa, Manchester City – Wolverhampton, Norwich – Manchester United.
17. runde (14. desember / 15. desember):
Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Manchester United, Brighton – Wolverhampton, Burnley – Watford, Crystal Palace – Southampton, Leicester – Tottenham, Norwich – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Everton, Liverpool – Newcastle, Manchester City – Leeds.
18. runde (18. desember):
Aston Villa – Burnley, Everton – Leicester, Leeds – Arsenal, Manchester United – Brighton, Newcastle – Manchester City, Southampton – Brentford, Tottenham – Liverpool, Watford – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Norwich, Wolverhampton – Chelsea.
19. runde (26. desember):
Aston Villa – Chelsea, Brighton – Brentford, Burnley – Everton, Liverpool – Leeds, Manchester City – Leicester, Newcastle – Manchester United, Norwich – Arsenal, Tottenham – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Southampton, Wolverhampton – Watford.
20. runde (28. desember):
Arsenal – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Manchester City, Chelsea – Brighton, Crystal Palace – Norwich, Everton – Newcastle, Leeds – Aston Villa, Leicester – Liverpool, Manchester United – Burnley, Southampton – Tottenham, Watford – West Ham.
21. runde (1. januar):
Arsenal – Manchester City, Brentford – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Liverpool, Crystal Palace – West Ham, Everton – Brighton, Leeds – Burnley, Leicester – Norwich, Manchester United – Wolverhampton, Southampton - Newcastle, Watford – Tottenham.
22. runde (15. januar):
Aston Villa – Manchester United, Brighton – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Leicester, Liverpool – Brentford, Manchester City – Chelsea, Newcastle United – Watford, Norwich – Everton, Tottenham – Arsenal, West Ham – Leeds, Wolverhampton – Southampton.
23. runde (22. januar):
Arsenal – Burnley, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – Tottenham, Crystal Palace – Liverpool, Everton – Aston Villa, Leeds – Newcastle, Leicester – Brighton, Manchester United – West Ham, Southampton – Manchester City, Watford – Norwich.
24. runde (8. februar / 9. februar):
Aston Villa – Leeds, Brighton – Chelsea, Burnley – Manchester United, Norwich – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Watford, Wolverhampton – Arsenal, Liverpool – Leicester, Manchester City – Brentford, Newcastle – Everton, Tottenham – Southampton.
25. runde (12. februar):
Brentford – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Arsenal, Everton – Leeds, Leicester – West Ham, Manchester United – Southampton, Newcastle – Aston Villa, Norwich – Manchester City, Tottenham – Wolverhampton, Watford – Brighton.
26. runde (19. februar)
Arsenal – Brentford, Aston Villa – Watford, Brighton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Chelsea, Leeds – Manchester United, Liverpool – Norwich, Manchester City – Tottenham, Southampton – Everton, West Ham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Leicester.
27. runde (26. februar):
Arsenal – Liverpool, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Leicester, Crystal Palace – Burnley, Everton – Manchester City, Leeds – Tottenham, Manchester United – Watford, Southampton – Norwich, West Ham – Wolverhampton.
28. runde (5. mars):
Aston Villa – Southampton, Burnley – Chelsea, Leicester – Leeds, Liverpool – West Ham, Manchester City – Manchester United, Newcastle – Brighton, Norwich – Brentford, Tottenham – Everton, Watford – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace.
29. runde (12. mars):
Arsenal – Leicester, Brentford – Burnley, Brighton – Liverpool, Chelsea – Newcastle, Crystal Palace – Manchester City, Everton – Wolverhampton, Leeds – Norwich, Manchester United – Tottenham, Southampton – Watford, West Ham – Aston Villa.
30. runde (19. mars):
Aston Villa – Arsenal, Burnley – Southampton, Leicester – Brentford, Liverpool – Manchester United, Manchester City – Brighton, Newcastle – Crystal Palace, Norwich – Chelsea, Tottenham – West Ham, Watford – Everton, Wolverhampton – Leeds.
31. runde (2. april):
Brighton – Norwich, Burnley – Manchester City, Chelsea – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Arsenal, Leeds – Southampton, Liverpool – Watford, Manchester United – Leicester, Tottenham – Newcastle, West Ham – Everton, Wolverhampton – Aston Villa.
32. runde (9. april):
Arsenal – Brighton, Aston Villa – Tottenham, Brentford – West Ham, Everton – Manchester United, Leicester – Crystal Palace, Manchester City – Liverpool, Newcastle – Wolverhampton, Norwich – Burnley, Southampton – Chelsea, Watford – Leeds.
33. runde (16. april):
Aston Villa – Liverpool, Everton – Crystal Palace, Leeds – Chelsea, Manchester United – Norwich, Newcastle – Leicester, Southampton – Arsenal, Tottenham – Brighton, Watford – Brentford, West Ham – Burnley, Wolverhampton – Manchester City.
34. runde (23. april):
Arsenal – Manchester United, Brentford – Tottenham, Brighton – Southampton, Burnley – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – West Ham, Crystal Palace – Leeds, Leicester – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Everton, Manchester City – Watford, Norwich – Newcastle.
35. runde (30. april):
Aston Villa – Norwich City, Everton – Chelsea, Leeds – Manchester City, Manchester United – Brentford, Newcastle – Liverpool, Southampton – Crystal Palace, Tottenham – Leicester, Watford – Burnley, West Ham – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Brighton.
36. runde (7. mai):
Arsenal – Leeds, Brentford – Southampton, Brighton – Manchester United, Burnley – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace – Watford, Leicester – Everton, Liverpool – Tottenham, Manchester City – Newcastle, Norwich – West Ham.
37. runde (15. mai):
Aston Villa – Crystal Palace, Everton – Brentford, Leeds – Brighton, Manchester United – Chelsea, Newcastle – Arsenal, Southampton – Liverpool, Tottenham – Burnley, Watford – Leicester City, West Ham – Manchester City, Wolverhampton – Norwich.
38. runde (22. mai).
Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Leeds, Brighton – West Ham, Burnley – Newcastle, Chelsea – Watford, Crystal Palace – Manchester United, Leicester – Southampton, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Manchester City – Aston Villa, Norwich – Tottenham.
(©NTB)