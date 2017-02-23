Hjem

Sivil kvinne og tre soldater drept i Kashmir

Tre indiske soldater og en 60 år gammel kvinne ble drept i et angrep fra opprørere i Kashmir torsdag morgen, ifølge indisk politi.
NTB utenriks
  • Skrevet av  (NTB) NTB-AP

Soldatene ble angrepet da de var på vei tilbake fra et oppdrag i det sørlige Shopian-distriktet, ifølge generalinspektør Syed Javaid Mujtaba. En 60 år gammel kvinne som lå og sov i sitt hjem i nærheten, mistet også livet da hun ble truffet av skudd under angrepet. Tre andre ble såret.

(©NTB)

