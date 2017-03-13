Hjem

Torres håper på comeback mot Leverkusen

Fernando Torres er tilbake etter denne stygge smellen på banen. Foto: Carlos Pardellas, AP / NTB scanpix

Fernando Torres er på vei mot spill igjen etter den dramatiske kampen mot Deportivo La Coruna. Mandag var spissen med på trening.
Han håper å spille onsdagens mesterligakamp mot Leverkusen. Det var i 1-1-kampen mot Deportivo La Coruna for halvannen uke siden han gikk ned og ble liggende bevisstløs på banen.

Det så svært dramatisk ut da han ble brakt ut på båre med nakkekrage på.

– Jeg hørte lyden fra smellen helt til benken vår, sier Atlético-trener Diego Simeone til avisen Marca.

